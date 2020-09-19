Cell phone data guides search for a missing hiker in Sandias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New information is pointing rescue crews in a new direction as they continue their search for a missing hiker. Gibran Hernandez-Avila, 40, has not been seen since he went on a hike in the Sandia Mountains on Sunday. He sent his family a video of himself on the La Luz Trail around 6 p.m. that day and that was the last they heard from him.

All week searchers had been looking along the La Luz Trail for Hernandez-Avila but further interviews revealed he did make it to the top of the trail even sending family members photos before the sunset. Cell phone data is now showing Hernandez-Avila did not sop hiking when he reached the top of the La Luz.

“We were able to actually track him moving North on the Crest Trail. Total different area than there we were searching so that’s why we are reconcentrating our effort back to the top of the mountain,” said Bob Rodgers of New Mexico Police Search and Rescue.

Rodgers requested the parking lot at the top of the crest be closed to the public Saturday so crews have room to set up. At least 40 volunteers are expected to help with the search Saturday. If you have seen Hernadez-Avila contact New Mexico State Police.

Latest News