Celebrations mark the return of Sandhill cranes to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is welcoming some frequent fliers back for the winter.

“They made a long trip from Alaska and Canada to come and be in New Mexico,” Marj Peterson said. “We’re very lucky that they come here.”

The Sandhill cranes started arriving early last month during their annual migration south. They are expected to stick around until about March.

Saturday, the Open Space Visitor Center off Coors is holding a celebration of their return with nature walks, musical performances, storytelling and more. Officials say their goal is to offer the birds a place to find food and safe haven.

“If the city grew and there wasn’t open space areas, the cranes wouldn’t be visible and people wouldn’t be able to enjoy them,” Kent Swanson said.

Also on Saturday, the Valle De Oro refuge is holding its crane celebration called “Birds and Breakfast.” Then starting Wednesday, the “Festival of the Cranes” is happening at the Bosque Del Apache Refuge in Socorro.