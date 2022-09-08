ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a celebration of life for Rosario Zito on September 15. It’s at Legacy Church on Wyoming Blvd. and is open to the public and starts at 10 a.m.

Police say Zito was shot and killed during a robbery outside his restaurant Giovanni’s. Sylvan Alcachupas was arrested and charged with murder. He will remain in jail until trial.