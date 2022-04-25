ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center is celebrating American Indian Week with events running all week long. They are holding nine days of special events.

The events start on April 25 and run until May 1 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The week will highlight Pueblo culture through various events, shopping, and museum exhibits. They have expanded their cultural dance schedules and will be offering local artwork for sale. During the last week of the event, they will be hosting the ‘Spring Arts Market’ from April 30 – May 1. The event will include a marketplace filled with booths selling pottery, jewelry, paintings, and more.

Cultural Dance Schedule:

April 25 The Pueblo Dance Group: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m and 2 – 3 p.m.

April 26 – 27 Howeya Family Traditional Dance Group: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 – 3 p.m.

April 28 – 29 Kallestewa Dance Group: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 – 3 p.m. Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m.

April 30 – May 1 The Cellicion Traditional Dancers: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sky City Buffalo Ram Dancers: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 – 3 p.m. White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers: 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. and 3 – 4 p.m.



For a full list of events, visit https://indianpueblo.org/.