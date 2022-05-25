ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Wine Festival is back again for Memorial Day weekend. The festival takes place at Balloon Fiesta Park and will featuring New Mexico wine, live music, arts and craft vendors.

This year garden theme allows them to have new activities, such as paint with wine class, bouquet making and decorating which allows for a lot of handon activities.

Event take place over Memorial Day weekend which is May 28 -30. Tickets and information available at www.nmwine.com. There will also be between 8-10 food trucks.

One dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the vine replanting fund, and initiative lauched by New Mexico Wine to replant 200 acres of vineyards. They have already rised $1 million for this efforst from other sources.