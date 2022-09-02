ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora invites you to celebrate another trip around the sun with them. Plan your next birthday party no matter your age and enjoy everything Explora has to offer.

Birthday Party Package:

Up to 30 people including children and adults.

$275 Explora Members

$325 Non-members

90 minutes in a private room, available 15 minutes before for decorating

Explora party host

30-minute educational activity

Interactive party prop

Digital invitation

Wristbands for all-day Explora admission from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (30 total, a value up to $220)

You may bring in individualized food and treats for your party guests

For availability or any questions call or email: 505-600-7603 Email: birthdayparties@explora.us.