ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Take your valentine’s weekend to a new height at the Anderson Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum. They’re hosting a curated collection of three lovely gatherings an artisan market, and views of a balloon rally to celebrate love and ballooning.

There will be over 20 vendors throughout the day starting at 7:30 a.m. Find that special gift for someone or if you still don’t know what to get you can buy a package that will be filled with chocolate, wine, etc., anything that would be perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Event Days:

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunrise Valentine Breakfast (Individual) $100.00

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunrise Valentine’s Breakfast (for two) $180.00

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunrise Valentine’s Breakfast (Child Age 10-16) $25.00

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunrise Valentine’s Breakfast (Child Age 0-9) Free

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunset Glow Cocktail Party (Individual) $100.00

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunset Glow Cocktail Party ( For two) $180.00

Sat. Feb. 11 – Sunset Valentine’s Cocktail Party (Child Age 10-16) $25.00

Sat. Feb. 12 – Super Galentines Balloon Breakfast (Individual) $80.00

Sun. Feb. 12 – Super Galentine Balloon Breakfast (For two) $140.00

Sun. Feb 12 – Super Galentine Balloon Breakfast (Child Age 10-16)

Sun. Feb. 12 – Super Galentine Balloon Breakfast (Child Age 0-9) Free

For more information and to purchase tickets visit balloonmuseum.com.



