Celebrate Valentine’s Day with senior animals at Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary

Taking care of older and unwanted animals is the mission of Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary welcomes unwanted animals from the streets of New Mexico in addition to shelters and rescues into a community of their own where animals can feel loved and safe, sometimes for the first time in their lives.

Founder and Executive Director Ulla Pedersen visits the set along with volunteer animal caregiver Suzanne Brannan and Rexie. Currently, there are 20 senior dogs, three horses and a large variety of poultry that live at Kindred Spirits on the four-acre sanctuary.

“We give them a home in their last years. They have all been neglected, they’re frail, old. Sometimes they’re brought to the rescues and they’re the first to get euthanized because it is so hard to find homes for all of the animals,” said Ulla. ” And so we step in there and offer homes for them and we also do a lot of education and help people keep their older animals in their homes. That’s really the ultimate goal.”

The sanctuary holds tours and events and will be hosting their upcoming Valentine’s Party on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The party will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. where visitors will get the opportunity to meet all of the animals.

A tour led by the sanctuary’s senior dogs will be held at 1:30 and vegan refreshments will also be served. The event is free to attend.

Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is located at 3749-A Highway 14 in Santa Fe 87508. For additional information on Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary, visit their website or Facebook page.