ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Yards Market is making celebrating Valentine’s Day a little easier this year with their Valentine Market. The Valentine Market will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Rail Yards.

During this one-day event, the Rail Yards Market will sell a “love bundle” which includes a variety of treats from local businesses. Five businesses are included in the gift bags and they are selling for $25 each.

Crystal Avila, the owner of a local bakery called Aroma Dulce, will be at the Valentine Market this year with her heart-shaped pan dulces. Avila is bringing a piece of her culture to the market with this sweet bread recipe that she learned from her tia in Mexico.

What is in the market’s “love bundle” gift bag?

A chocolate bar from Tia Coco

Honey from B’s Honey

A bundt cake from Planty Sweet

A mini flower bouquet from Mason Jar Flowers

An exclusive Rail Yards bag, mug, and sticker

The Valentine Market will have many local vendors including food trucks, coffee, flowers, and more. Many goodies will be available for purchase from the market this Saturday exclusively in person.

The Rail Yards Market operates from May through October every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The non-profit market was established in 2014 by volunteers and provides an enriching environment for the local community through its celebration of small vendors and New Mexican culture. For more information visit their website railyardsmarket.org.