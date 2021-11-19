Celebrate the season at EXPO New Mexico with holiday events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – EXPO New Mexico has all sorts of holiday events planned for the season that are perfect for the entire family to enjoy. EXPO’s General Manager Dan Mourning highlights some of the upcoming events that are scheduled at the venue.

EXPO New Mexico is the state’s largest, multi-use event facility that features over 235 acres of space used to host events. The following will be heading to EXPO this holiday season:

Winter Wonderland: Drive Thru Holiday Experience (Nov. 24-Jan. 3, 2022): A family-friendly winter event opening Nov. 24, this attraction allows you to enjoy a safe holiday adventure in a drive-thru experience. The 2021 show will also feature a special walking section where you can enjoy local vendors and even take a picture with Santa Claus.

Rio Grande Arts and Crafts Festival (Nov. 26-Nov.28, 2021): Talented artisans and craftsmen from across the southwest will have their work for sale, providing the perfect holiday shopping opportunity. There will also be live holiday music, food, and performances by carolers, musicians, bands, and pianists.

New Mexican Veterans Art Show (now-Nov. 27, 2021): Every piece of art on display at this event is crafted by a local veteran. This show is free to attend.

Shades of Gray Art Show (Dec. 5-Dec. 28, 2021): Created to provide an opportunity for photographers in the state to share, display, and sell their fine art, the event serves to promote the best New Mexico photographers. This show is free to attend.

For more information about events taking place at EXPO New Mexico, visit exponm.com.