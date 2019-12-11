Live Now
Senate Judiciary holds hearing on Russia probe report

Celebrate the holidays with NMDOG Santa Paws FUNdraiser event

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The biggest and most festive event of the year for NMDOG is coming up. The 8th Annual NMDOG Santa Paws FUNdraiser event is happening Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event has become a treasured holiday tradition for Pet Food Gone Wild and nonprofit NMDOG. All proceeds from the event will benefit NMDOG’s mission to serve and protect New Mexico’s forgotten dogs.

This free, family-friendly event takes place at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho on Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today