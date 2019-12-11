Celebrate the holidays with NMDOG Santa Paws FUNdraiser event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The biggest and most festive event of the year for NMDOG is coming up. The 8th Annual NMDOG Santa Paws FUNdraiser event is happening Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event has become a treasured holiday tradition for Pet Food Gone Wild and nonprofit NMDOG. All proceeds from the event will benefit NMDOG’s mission to serve and protect New Mexico’s forgotten dogs.

This free, family-friendly event takes place at Pet Food Gone Wild in Rio Rancho on Saturday, December 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.