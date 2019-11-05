Celebrate the holiday season with elderly animals at Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary

Providing older and unwanted animals a serene setting for the rest of their days, Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary advocates for the compassionate, dignified treatment of all animals. The sanctuary is inviting the community to its upcoming holiday party.

Founder and executive director Ulla Pedersen joins volunteer Suzanne Brannan to discuss the sanctuary’s mission as well as their holiday celebration.

While most of the animals that are now at the sanctuary were abandoned, others come from shelters, rescues, or their owners can no longer care for them. Due to their advanced ages or health problems, the animals were unlikely to be adopted.

These unwanted animals are welcomed into Kindred Spirits, a four-acre community that uses an integrated approach, allowing the animals access to each other, their environment, and to the people that care for them. The sanctuary takes in a variety of animals including dogs, horses, and poultry.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving, KSAS will hold its Giving Tuesday event on Facebook. The organization will be raising funds to help pay for quality food, medications, veterinary care and other resources needed to maintain the health and happiness of animals in their care.

Donations can also be made on their website.

The Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary holiday celebration takes place on Saturday, December 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at their location at 3749 A Hwy 14 in Santa Fe. Visitors will be able to tour the sanctuary and visit with the senior animals.

Meditation and a candle lighting will follow. Vegan refreshments and hot cider will be served.