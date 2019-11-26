Celebrate the holiday season with a furry friend during Black Friday Adoptbusters

Black Friday is the day shoppers across the country will hit the stores on the look-out for deals. This year in Albuquerque, you can celebrate the shopping season by adopting a pet during Black Friday Adoptbusters at Lucky Paws and PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center.

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department Marketing Manager, Desiree Cawley discusses the event and shows off Theresa, a Chihuahua pug mix who is available for adoption.

On Friday, November 29, adoption fees will be $5 at Lucky Paws located at Coronado Mall as well as the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart at 350 Eubank Blvd NE. Doors will also be open early at these two locations.

Lucky Paws will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. while EAC will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Animal Welfare will be extending the reduced pricing to Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 during the “Time to Wake Up! Black Friday Continues” event. The special $5 adoption pricing will be available at all shelter locations including the Eastside and Westside shelters, Lucky Paws, and PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center.