Celebrate the end of the year with virtual event ‘Good-Baila 2020’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is partnering with the Maple Street Dance Space for a virtual New Year’s Eve party. Good-Baila 2020 will air on Thursday night at 7 p.m. on the City’s public access station on Comcast channel 16.
More than 30 dancers from Maple Street will help ring in the new year with prepared performances. The virtual dance party will say goodbye to the year in a last dance.
