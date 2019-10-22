Celebrate the Downtown Growers’ Market season during Hops & Harvest fundraiser

A community effort, the Hops & Harvest fundraiser celebrates the Downtown Growers’ Market and all they have accomplished this year.

The free event will be held at Marble Brewery downtown with all proceeds going toward the Downtown Growers’ Market and the costs it takes to keep the market going. At the fundraiser, farmers donate food to food trucks who in turn, donate a portion of their sales to the market.

Local bands will provide live music, there will be pumpkin and face painting and plenty of beer. Marble Brewery will donate a portion of sales as well so even coming out for a drink will benefit the market.

A raffle will also be held with tickets costing $5 each or five for $20. Painting pumpkins cost $5 and face painting will vary by vendor.

Hops & Harvest takes place from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26 at marble Brewery downtown.