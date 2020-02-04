Closings & Delays
Celebrate the contributions of Encuentro students, immigrants during Share the Love Lotería Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Love is in the air and in honor of Encuentro’s ninth year working to engage Latino and immigrant families in opportunities that build skills for economic and social justice, Encuentro will celebrate its second annual Share the Love Lotería Night. Executive Director Andrea Plaza, Board President Sandra Ortsman, and Chief Operating Officer Laura Marrich visit the set to discuss the upcoming event.

Join Encuentro as they celebrate the many contributions students and immigrants make in the community. The event will feature live entertainment, delicious food, and fun for the entire family.

Proceeds from the event will support Encuentro’s award-winning, nationally recognized adult education and career development programs. Encuentro aims to raise $22,000 and are close to their goal.

Share the Love Loteria Night takes place on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at South Valley Academy located at 3426 Blake Road SW 87105. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $5 for kids, and $50 for families.

Ticket costs include entrance into the event, a full dinner, entertainment, photo booth, and a loteria card. There will be a raffle with fun prizes for $5 each ticket.

Those who cannot attend the event can still sponsor a family for just $25 by texting “Love” to 505-322-6301. Click here to purchase tickets.

