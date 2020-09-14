Celebrate the Albuquerque community during the virtual 2020 Mayor’s Ball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pandemic isn’t stopping the annual Mayor’s Ball from taking place this year in Albuquerque. The 2020 COVID-safe Mayor’s Ball will feature a number of different events that aim to engage residents and businesses in ways to directly help the community during these tough times.

Board member of the One Albuquerque Fund, Bob White discusses the event. Kicking off the virtual event, Mayor Tim Keller will host an online discussion at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 along with One Albuquerque Fund Chairman Charles Ashley III about how the Fund is already having an impact in the community, especially around COVID relief.

You can view the virtual event on Facebook Live which will be streamed on the One Albuquerque Fund and Mayor Keller’s Facebook pages, YouTube, or on GovTV Comcast Channel 16 at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15. You can donate to the One Albuquerque Fund online.