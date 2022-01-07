Celebrate R4Robotics team’s regional victory during open house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community is invited to join the students of R4Robotics for an open house celebration. The event will provide guests with the opportunity to move through stations and learn about the championship team and what they’ve been working on.

A nonprofit, R4Creating offers STEM programs including 3D printing and CAD, drones, as well as a championship robotics program for students in the community that is open to ages 10-18. The R4Robotics team has won the state competition 17 times and has brought home a trophy from the Regional Competition six times.

This year’s Regional Competition took place in Dallas at the beginning of December with 72 teams competing from five different states.

An Open House Celebration will take place on Friday, January 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4311 Sara Rd. Rio Rancho Suite 106. The event is free to attend and will include refreshments while guests learn about the many components of the team including robots, CAD drawings, Engineering Notebook, Exhibit Booth, Website, and marketing presentation.

For more information about the team, visit r4creating.org.