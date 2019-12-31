Celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ with the entire family at Explora

Celebrate the new year early on Tuesday at Explora during their noon New Year’s Eve family celebration. Visitor services facilitator Kristen Kinney visits the set to discuss the festivities and also demonstrates a balloon and skewer experiment that highlights how molecules are distributed.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. bring the entire family to Explora to participate in their ‘Noon Year’s Eve‘ event. All exhibits at Explora will be open for exploration and at noon, there will be a countdown and indoor balloon drop featuring 2,020 balloons.

Attendees will also get the opportunity to create noisemakers. Visitors are encouraged to wear their favorite ugly holiday sweaters to add to the festive fun.

All festivities will be included with regular admission. Admission costs $6 for children ages 1-11 while adults ages 12-64 are $10.

Admission for seniors over the age of 65 and students and military with ID is $7.

Explora will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 31 and will be closed on January 1, 2020. It will reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2020.