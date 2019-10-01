Celebrate New Mexico-made products during Manufacturing Day

October 4 is Manufacturing Day which will be celebrated across the country. In New Mexico, the initiative hopes to introduce students to careers in the industry as well as show the public what is made in the state.

The event highlights New Mexico-made products as well as over 27,000 residents working in the manufacturing industry. Manufacturing Day will kick-off with “Conversations at a Crossroads” where companies from the Four Corners to Bernalillo will meet at the Sandoval County Fairgrounds in Cuba, New Mexico.

This day-long celebration will include robots, welding, 3D printing demonstrations, a youth maker-fair, food trucks, local beer sampling, and evening entertainment. The month of October will end with the Advanced Manufacturing Summit on Octobre 30.

This conference will bring in experts in advanced manufacturing. There will also be public and private tours of manufacturing facilities including a visit to a flour mill, an architectural lighting company and an aircraft repair facility.

Tours will take place across the state. For more information on Manufacturing Day and to register for events, click here.