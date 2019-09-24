Celebrate National Public Lands Day at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge

This Saturday is National Public Lands Day and in Albuquerque, you can celebrate at Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge’s Build Your Refuge Day.

On September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public is invited to learn about the new ABQ Backyard Refuge Program, participate in hands-on habitat restoration in the refuge’s first wetlands, take part in outdoor workshops and more. All activities are free and family-friendly.

The event will also feature kids activities, live music, food trucks, and hayride tours.

For additional information on the Valle do Oro National Wildlife Refuge, click here.