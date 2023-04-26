ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established in 1997, The First Born and More, is a home-visiting program for first-time parents. They provide parents and primary caregivers with education and support to encourage. This month they are celebrating and acknowledging National Minority Health Month.

‘First Born and More is a home visiting program that supports and shares resources for first-time parents, the more now includes second-time parents with children five and under. This organization has been serving families in New Mexico for over 25 years and is dedicated to providing resources and support to all parents.

During the month of April, the organization recognizes the importance of minority health across our state. For more information visit firstbornprogram.org.