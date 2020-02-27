Celebrate National Kolache Day with Kolache Factory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Kolache Factory in Albuquerque is celebrating National Kolache Day with a free fruit or cream cheese kolache on Sunday, March 1. Kolache Factory owner, Bob Rundle and employee Amber Lea Parada visit the set to discuss the products they serve and how you can celebrate National Kolache Day.

The fresh baked kolaches served at Kolache Factory are a modern verson of a centuries old pastry roll that originated in Eastern Europe. “Kolache is a Czech pastry that comes from Prague but it was developed in the Czech communities and the midwest and eventually ended up here, so not many people know what a kolache is here in New Mexico but we’re doing our best to introduce them to that and the best way to do that is to come into our store on Sunday, National Kolache Day and sample one for free,” said Bob.

Amber demonstrates how Kolache Factory makes their New Mexican kolache that has flank steak, onions, and New Mexican green chile. It takes three days to make kolaches which are baked fresh daily.

On Sunday, March 1 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Kolache Factory will be offering free fruit or cream cheese kolaches for free, no purchase necessary in celebration of National Kolache Day. The Kolache Factory is located at 8001 Wyoming Blvd NE #B.

Post a pocture of you and your free kolache on Facebook or Instagram and tag @KolacheFactory and the hashtag #NationalKolacheDay. Twenty lucky fans who share their photo will win a $50 Kolache Factory gift card.