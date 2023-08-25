ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Camp Bow Wow has more than 200 locations in 42 states and Canada. In honor of National Dog Day, August, Saturday 26, they talk about man’s best friend and how you can get into adopting a new dog.

The top dog breeds in New Mexico are Labrador and German Shepherd. When adopting dogs you need to consider your living situation. Are you living in an apartment, house, big or small backyard? That will also determine the type of dog you will get. For more information about Camp Bow Wow visit campbowwow.com.