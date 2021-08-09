Celebrate loved ones affected by cancer at Relay For Life of Central New Mexico event

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Cyndi Montoya and Gerald Torres from American Cancer Society and Relay for Life

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Relay for Life of Central New Mexico is a group of volunteers who are making a difference in the fight against cancer. They do this by celebrating those winning the battle against cancer, remembering those that have lost the fight, and fighting back by raising funds to one day find a cure.

Story continues below:

Cyndi Montoya and Gerald Torres talked more about the Relay for Life event and how the public can get involved. The Relay for Life of Central New Mexico fundraiser event proceeds goes towards the American Cancer Society. The event is on August 13 at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE and starts at 6 p.m.

Booths will be set up in the park. There will also be games, food trucks, silent auction, raffles, and a luminaria ceremony.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES