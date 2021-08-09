Celebrate loved ones affected by cancer at Relay For Life of Central New Mexico event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Relay for Life of Central New Mexico is a group of volunteers who are making a difference in the fight against cancer. They do this by celebrating those winning the battle against cancer, remembering those that have lost the fight, and fighting back by raising funds to one day find a cure.

Cyndi Montoya and Gerald Torres talked more about the Relay for Life event and how the public can get involved. The Relay for Life of Central New Mexico fundraiser event proceeds goes towards the American Cancer Society. The event is on August 13 at the Veterans Memorial Park located at 1100 Louisiana Blvd SE and starts at 6 p.m.

Booths will be set up in the park. There will also be games, food trucks, silent auction, raffles, and a luminaria ceremony.