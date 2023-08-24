ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate local wildlife and eat like a black bear in Los Alamos.

The Pajarito Environmental Education Center is inviting the public for a weekend of booths, games, and interactive resources for learning about living with black bears.

New Mexico is home to approximately 5,000 to 6,000 black bears. Pajarito Environmental Education Center (PEEC) Bear Dinner and Bear Festival will take place August 25–26 and will feature a lively, interactive celebration of the life, habits, and diets of the New Mexico black bear.

Events kick off on Friday, August 25 with Bear Dinner from 6–8:30 p.m. With options to join virtually or in person. Tickets for the Bear Dinner are $30 for non-members and $25 for PEEC members. Saturday, August 26 will feature a full day of events at Bear Festival. Running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the festival offers free admission. For more information on the Bear Festival, visit https://peecnature.org/events/. To plan your visit to Los Alamos, go to https://visitlosalamos.org.