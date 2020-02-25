Celebrate Leap Year with $4 adoptions at Albuquerque Animal Welfare Dept. shelters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – Celebrate Leap Year with the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s upcoming pet adoption event, “Leap Out of the Shelter”. The department’s Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley visits the set along with Mister M to share more details about the event.

On Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1 you can visit Albuquerque shelters and adopt any pet for just $4. Over 700 pets will be available for adoption and each adoption will include spay or neuter, a microchip, and required vaccinations.

“We have cats, dogs, birds, you name it,” said Desiree.

For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department website. To search for adoptable pets, click here.

Adoption locations