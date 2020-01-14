Celebrate Jim Henson’s ‘Fraggle Rock’ during 3rd Thursday at Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Looking for a fun event for the whole family? The Albuquerque Museum will host their first 3rd Thursday event of the year celebrating Jim Henson’s innovative television series, “Fraggle Rock”.

Albuquerque Museum’s Associate Curator of Education, Jessica Coyle visits the set to discuss this event and the activities that will be available. Everyone is welcome to 3rd Thursday which is the Albuquerque Museum’s free after-hours programming that’s available on the third Thursday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event features live music and performances, hands-on art activities for both kids and adults, as well as gallery exhibits that are open for viewing. This month’s event highlights the museum’s “Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited”. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. visitors will be able to create a sock pupped inspired by the Fraggles and their world.

During the same time, guests will also have the opportunity to listen to traditional country, folk, and blues artist Carol Spizman who won the Folk category in the 2006 Albuquerque Songwriter’s Contest for her song “Pretty Hard”. From 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. you can sign up for a bite-sized experience as you help the Fraggles in their quest for world peace, meeting other visitors n a 30-minute gallery search of the “Jim Henson Exhibition”. A $5 exhibition surcharge will apply.

Tom Newby will present a behind-the-scenes documentary “Down at Fraggle Rock” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to discuss his work on the show developing animatronic and remote control techniques. Finally, practice yoga in the history gallery with YogaZo instructors during this free class.

Yoga is first come, first serve and guest are asked to bring a mat and water to the 60-minute class. A limited number of mats will be available.

The “Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” will be at the Albuquerque Museum until April 19, 2020. For more information on 3rd Thursday, visit the Albuquerque Museum’s website.