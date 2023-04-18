ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – April 18 is International Day for Monuments and Sites.

Raffi Anonian explained that New Mexico’s monuments like Chaco Culture National Historical Park and Taos Pueblo, are globally recognized. He says it’s important to take care of and preserve them because these sites tell a story.

“Los Alamos in New Mexico had a powerful impact on the world when with the creation of the atomic bomb,” said Raffi. New Mexico has a global influence from different cultures around the world like Europe, the Mediterranean, Egypt, North Africa, France, Spain, and indigenous cultures.

To find out more about Monuments and Sites Raffi recommends visiting NMhistoricsites.org.