Celebrate Giving Tuesday with a donation to Toys for Tots

Started by the U.S. Marine Corps. Reserve, Toys for Tots provides children with a Christmas that they’ll never forget through donations of new toys for community youths in need. Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo and 1st Sgt. CJ Jacobsen discuss the program and how you can help out the cause.

An annual program, Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys to give to local children in need during the holiday season. Paul explains that this year, they are trying to accommodate more children as there has been an increase in families in need.

This Giving Tuesday, the Marines will be holding a phone bank with Crystal Guiterrez from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. taking donations over the phone.

“Giving money to Toys for Tots, all the money goes back to the children. We don’t keep money at all. None of the money goes to our pockets or paying anybody, it goes all to the children of the Albuquerque area,” said 1st Sgt. CJ Jacobsen.

Toys are provided to the parents of the children so that they may give the children gifts during the holiday.

Monetary donations can be made to your local Toys for Tots campaign online or you can take toy donations at any one of the various drop-off sites around Albuquerque.