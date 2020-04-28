Celebrate Giving Tuesday early by contributing to charitable causes in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With so many health and economic concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking to take action to make a difference. KRQE News 13 anchor Crystal Gutierrez spoke with the founder and CEO of Thrive Consulting, Lynn Trojahn to discuss why it’s so crucial to give back and fundraise during a health crisis.

Comprised only of Lynn, Thrive Consulting works with the nonprofit sector to bring more resources to their organizations in order for them to thrive. “In the United States, we are naturally a philanthropic country and in New Mexico we are also very philanthropic, we just have this desire to really reach out to one another,” said Lynn.

She explains that fundraising and philanthropy is a natural way to have nonprofit organizations thrive and provides people with the opportunity to contribute to causes they care about especially during the COVID-19 crisis. During this time when social distancing is critical to prevent the spread of the virus, while you may not be able to volunteer your time, one way you can provide support is by contributing funds to causes you care about.

Giving Tuesday is celebrated around Thanksgiving as an international day of giving to charitable causes. However, Lynn explains that nonprofits need assistance now more than ever and encourages residents to participate in Giving Tuesday on May 5.

“We’ve found already this community and Central New Mexico and the state of New Mexico is so philanthropic and each and every day putting money into the causes we care so much about,” said Lynn.

The restaurant industry has also suffered immense losses due to the pandemic. In thinking of ways to assist them and essential nonprofits such as United Way of Central New Mexico, Casa Esperanza, and Cuidando Los Ninos, Lynn and her family have been able to raise over $160,000 in a week. These funds are then used by the organizations to purchase healthy and affordable meals from local restaurants to feed their clients who often face food insecurity and healthcare needs.

If you are interested in contributing to local nonprofits in the state, visit United Way of Central New Mexico’s Giving Tuesday website for resources and information. The Feeding Families Fund also helps nonprofit agencies provide restaurant meals for their clients.