Celebrate Giving Tuesday by supporting local children this holiday season with Toys for Tots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Started by the U.S. Marines, the Toys for Tots campaign makes sure that no child goes without feeling the joy of unwrapping a gift under the Christmas tree. They are back this year and are in need of the community’s help. Maj. Mike Schroeder and Toys for Tots Assistant Coordinator Paul Caputo discuss how you can help out.

The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November, and December each year and to distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children within the community. Toys for Tots strives to assist children up to the age of 12.

The community can help by dropping off a new unwrapped toy at one of the various Toys for Tots collection boxes that are located around the city, or by visiting the Toys for Tots website and making a monetary donation at any time.

Pizza 9, T-Mobile, and firehouse locations in the Albuquerque metro area have collection boxes with additional boxes located at various businesses. Monetary donations enable the program to make large purchases of toys that will supplement donations made at collection boxes.

On Friday, Dec. 3, Marines and Toys for Tots organizers will be at the Chick-fil-A on Coors Blvd. and St. Joseph’s Dr. On this day, every person who donates a toy will receive a sandwich.

Toys for Tots is also in need of volunteers this year. If you would like to help out, sign up online at albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org or call Paul Caputo directly at (505)975-2033.

Albuquerque Police Department Phone Bank

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, the Albuquerque Police Department will host a phone bank to raise funds for Toys for Tots from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A phone number for the phone bank will be listed on the KRQE homepage at 4 p.m.

For more information on the Toys for Tots campaign, visit albuquerque-nm.toysfortots.org.