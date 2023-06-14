ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrate Father’s Day with country and blues music. The Farmhouse Ale event and Bernalillo Blues Festival are taking place at Loretto Park in Bernalillo. The two-day festival event kicks off this Saturday with a country music lineup.

The two-day festival will open at 11 a.m. each day with the country music lineup. Performing acts include The Fifth Element, Sarah Rowe, Sim Balkey, The Memphis P-Tails, and Nathaniel Krantz.

Musical performances continue on Sunday, June 18 with the Bernalillo Blues Lineup, including Stanlie and Step In, Kaktus Kats featuring Joanie Cere, and headliner, the Chris Dracup Band. In addition to music, the event will also feature family games, crafts, and other field activities.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.un-17.org/farm_house_ale_festival.