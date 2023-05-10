ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is National Economic Development Week which is celebrated by the largest international professional trade association for economic developers.

Economic development is the practice of improving a community’s economic well-being and quality of life. This includes a broad range that attracts, creates, and will untimely retain jobs. In the last couple of months, the unemployment rate has dropped faster in New Mexico than in other state in the country.

Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) will be hosting a week-long Economic development course in New Mexico. Individuals who are interested can visit their website abq.org.