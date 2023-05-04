ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes are donning their Mariachis Jerseys for the second time this season. They’ll be wearing those during Friday’s match against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. There are six games this season, featuring the mariachi.

Friday’s game will open up with a pre-game concert by Al Hurricane Jr. This year is the second year Hurricane Jr. will be singing before the game. He will also do a post-concert during the fireworks.

The tickets for Friday’s Cinco de Mayo game are already for sale at milb.com/albuquerque due to popular demand. For the first 3,000 fans, they will be giving out Mariachi Jersey. Gates open at 5:05 p.m. Special game time at 7:05 p.m.

There will also be limited Mariachi merch, like hats, jerseys, headbands and shirts, only for the Cinco De Mayo game, and can only be bought at the Pro Shop. They ask the fans to make sure they get there early before it all sells out.