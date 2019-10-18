Celebrate amateur films during Home Movie Day

This Saturday is Home Movie Day, an annual, international event that celebrates amateur films and filmmaking. The day gives people the opportunity to see and screen an assortment of home movies from both public and private collections.

For the first time in a decade, Albuquerque is among the participating cities. Digital archivist for the Albuquerque Museum Jill Hartke and director of guest experience at Modern Albuquerque Ethan Aronson discuss the event.

Event organizers say many people no longer have a way to watch films they shot or may have inherited and some may not even know what’s on a film reel. The Day aims to challenge the notion that home movies are no longer culturally or historically valuable.

As organizers don’t know what film will show up it is an exciting event to participate in as cultural artifacts or artistic works might possibly appear.

Home Movie Day takes place on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. at the Albuquerque Main Public Library. The event is free to the public as is the evaluation and possible screening of any 8mm, Super8mm, and 16mm films brought to the event.