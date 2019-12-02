Celebrate ‘A Holiday to Remember’ with Rio Rancho Youth Chorus

The Rio Rancho Youth Chorus is a community choral ensemble and their winter concert, “A Holiday to Remember” promises to spread a little Christmas joy to jumpstart your holiday season. RRYC and its Artistic Director Aaron Howe and preview several concert songs and discuss their upcoming holiday musical celebration.

RRYC has been introducing the next generation to collaborative music since 2013 and nurtures respect for all forms of artwork as well as provides an inclusive environment where members of all backgrounds can create and share music. The group welcomes singers ages 12 through 18.

Their upcoming concert, “A Holiday to Remember” is a musical celebration of several holiday traditions and includes a mix of chorus, small ensembles, solos, and dance. RRYC also partners with a local nonprofit each season and will be collecting pajamas of all sizes for children and mothers for Sandoval County’s only domestic violence shelter, Haven House.

RRYC is part of Rio Rancho Creative Crossroads which is a federally recognized 501(c)(3). Part of the organization’s mission is to make the arts accessible to everyone so, in order to keep membership fees and ticket prices low, the group relies on corporate and individual donors.

“A Holiday to Remember” will be performed on Saturday, December 7, and Sunday, December 8 at Community of Joy located at 841 Saratoga Dr. in Rio Rancho. Each concert begins at 2 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event can be purchased on the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus website or at the door for $15 or $10 for military, seniors, and those under the age of 13.