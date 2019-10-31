Celebrate 20-years of flamenco with ‘Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire’

The National Institute of Flamenco will be presenting “Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire, A Celebration of 20 Years”. The performance will include two world premiere choreographies and the restage of two classic works.

Yjastros will include the world premiere of La Mirada Tambien Baila by Mercedes Ruiz and Predominio by “La Popi”. The company will also reprise Caravana de los Zincali and A Nuestro Aire which are two of the most powerful works by artistic director Joaquin Encinias.

Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire will be held on November 8 at 8 p.m. and November 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre in the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets are available online or by calling 505-724-4711.

Mele Martinez on Yjastros

Yjastros founding member Mele Martinez shares photos from the early days in the company and talks about her experience studying the art of flamenco. "I was gifted so much by the company and by the Encinias family. Aside from exceptional training, they showed me how flamenco is an artistic tool for engaging the hear of a community…" Martinez said. ¡Olé! Thank you, Mele for your inspiring words!Witness a flamenco performance 20 years in the making! See Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire, A Celebration of 20 Years at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on November 8 & 9. Click here for tickets: http://bit.ly/Yjastros20Years#Yjastros #ANuestroAire #NIFNM #FlamencoNuevoMéxico #TrueABQ

Posted by National Institute of Flamenco on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

