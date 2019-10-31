Celebrate 20-years of flamenco with ‘Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire’

The National Institute of Flamenco will be presenting “Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire, A Celebration of 20 Years”. The performance will include two world premiere choreographies and the restage of two classic works.

Yjastros will include the world premiere of La Mirada Tambien Baila by Mercedes Ruiz and Predominio by “La Popi”. The company will also reprise Caravana de los Zincali and A Nuestro Aire which are two of the most powerful works by artistic director Joaquin Encinias.

Yjastros: A Nuestro Aire will be held on November 8 at 8 p.m. and November 9 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre in the National Hispanic Cultural Center. Tickets are available online or by calling 505-724-4711.