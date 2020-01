ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – News 13 is seeking more information connected to a fire in the Bosque from Saturday afternoon.

Crews captured smoke coming from a path near Central and Tingley. Firefighters were both on the bridge and along the brush slowing the fire down. It’s still unclear what caused it.

News 13 reached out to AFR for more information, but did not hear back.