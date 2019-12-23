Caught on camera: Drivers making illegal turns to avoid traffic at Coors and Paseo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers say they’re dealing with people cutting corners during heavy rush-hour traffic. Their commutes are already taking longer than normal because of nearby construction and drivers say this only adds to their frustration.

KRQE News 13 crews saw video of cars bypassing the on-ramp from northbound Coors onto eastbound Paseo del Norte. We took our cameras to see for ourselves just how often this happens and it turns out, it happens a lot.

“Around 7:30 on Paseo, it’s really not bad coming to the west,” said Weerasak Pimparatana, a local driver. “But going to the east, a little bit, you know, crazy.”

Drivers near Coors and Paseo, like Pimparatana, are no strangers to heavy traffic. Rush-hour commuters on the westside are often dodging construction projects like the road work in Bernalillo along Highway 550. That often means taking detours and overflowing onto Albuquerque streets like Alameda, Paseo and Coors.

“A lot of traffic, a lot of detours, a lot of accidents,” said Anna Marez, a local driver. “Learn how to drive.”

Some are taking shortcuts just to save a minute or two, despite signage saying it’s illegal. News 13 cameras caught drivers bypassing the lane on northbound Coors that merges onto eastbound Paseo, and instead, turning right at the intersection, car after car, cutting ahead of other drivers.

“They come from one side, cut you off, just to turn in,” said Marez. “Don’t you know where you’re going? You should be in that lane already.”

Drivers aren’t the only ones calling these maneuvers dangerous. It also puts people crossing the street at risk.

“It’s really hectic, even for crossers,” said Miranda Henio, who sometimes walks in that area. “I almost get hit too. People don’t slow down at the crosswalk.”

A few drivers KRQE spoke to say they completely avoid driving in the area during high-traffic times. They say it’s a mess in the early morning and during rush hour because of the traffic and impatient drivers.

“They should take it gradually,” said Pimparatana. “Leave the house a little bit early.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department to see if they have plans to start cracking on those drivers, but have received no word yet.

The city plans on making lane expansions on streets like Paseo and Unser to curb some of these traffic woes. While a date isn’t set yet for Unser, if millions in funding is approved for Paseo, crews could break ground around spring 2021.