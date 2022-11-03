ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Featuring a festive and enchanting evening of dinner, dancing, and a live silent auction – The Saint Nicholas Ball remains the most treasured and anticipated fundraising event held by Catholic Charities here in the Duke City.

In its 19th year, this event works to raise crucial funds for Catholic Charities, which continue serving those in need across central New Mexico. Sandy Stewart, co-chair of the Saint Nicholas Ball, says it takes a lot of work. “We have this all-volunteer committee that puts it together…it’s quite an undertaking,” Stewart says.

The event will be at Sandia Resort on Saturday, November 19, 2022. More information is available on the Catholic Charities website.