Catholic Charities hosts Adopt-a-Student Backpack drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the past seven years, Catholic Charities has collaborated with parishes, schools, and other organizations to distribute needed school supplies to low-income students. However, due to COVID-19 they’ve had to get creative while keeping their families, staff, and volunteers safe.

Director of community involvement for Catholic Charities, Kathy Freeze discusses how this year’s back-to-school collection campaign will work. The organization hopes to collect 130 backpacks full of supplies that will be distributed to children and refugee youth that have resettled in Albuquerque.

To sign up to donate a backpack full of school supplies, visit Catholic Charities’ website. You can then follow the instructions to select a student and will also see a shopping list posted of items the backpacks should contain.

All backpacks should be delivered to Catholic Charities In-Kind Donation Center located at 3600 Osuna NE #519 in Albuquerque on August 6 or August 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please wear face masks when delivering the backpacks and practice social distancing.