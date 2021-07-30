Catholic Charities holds ‘Adopt-a-Student’ backpack drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Back-to-school shopping is in full swing. Catholic Charities has collaborated with the community and local parishes to distribute needed school supplies to low-income students. With school starting in a few weeks, Catholic Charities are hoping to collect 200 backpacks full of school supplies to give to students. Kathy Freeze, director of community involvement at Catholic Charities talked about how the public can help and their “Adopt-a-Student” program.

They are collecting school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. To see a full list of school supplies needed, visit Catholic Charities’ website. All stuffed backpacks should be dropped off at the In-Kind Donation Center located at 3600 Osuna Blvd. NE #519 (Osuna Business Center) on Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to noon or Monday, August 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. To make other arrangements, you can contact Kathy Freeze at 358-5194.