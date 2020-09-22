Catch highlights and commentary during Balloon Fiesta Live! Siesta Edition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the 2020 Balloon Fiesta has been postponed this year due to the pandemic, you will still get the opportunity to watch balloons on Balloon Fiesta Live! Siesta Edition. Art Lloyd Jr., the host of Balloon Fiesta Live! discusses what they are doing this year instead and provides a glimpse of all the limited-edition merchandise.

Balloon Fiesta Live! is a live stream of all 14 sessions of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and will still air this year. Art Lloyd Jr. and Glen Moyer will return for the Siesta Edition, still providing expert commentary based on their personal ballooning experiences and relationships with Fiesta pilots and crews.

The live streams will air at the same time the Balloon Fiesta would have been taking place and will feature newly edited videos from previous years. Balloon Fiesta Live! Siesta Edition will be available to watch online on balloonfiesta.com, Facebook, YouTube, and Comcast 27 Public Access in Albuquerque.

You can also get official Balloon Fiesta Siesta merchandise at balloonfiestastuff.com.