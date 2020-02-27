Cast your vote for Rio Rancho’s 2020 Municipal Officer Election

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (FOX) – There is less than one week until the 2020 Municipal Officer Election. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull visits the set to discuss what will be on the ballot.

The March 3 election ballot includes four City Council District seats and two General Obligation Bond questions, one for roads and one for public safety. The $10.8 million Road Bond is a continuation of two previous voter-approved road bonds.

The roads that would be rehabilitated are Unser Blvd., Riverside Dr., King Blvd., and Santa Fe Hills Way. If approved, the $3.79 million Public Safety Bond would go toward funding much-needed vehicle and equipment replacements as well as facility upgrades for the Police Department and Fire and Rescue Department.

The Public Safety Bond is a continuation of a previously voter-approved bond and would not raise property taxes if approved. If the bonds are not approved, property taxes would be decreased slightly.

The Municipal Election takes place on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Early voting will be held from February 4 through February 29.

Citizens can register to vote in person or update their voter registration and cast a ballot at the following early voting locations:

Loma Colorado Main Library -755 Loma Colorado Blvd NE

Meadowlark Senior Center -4330 Meadowlark Ln SE

Plaza at Enchanted Hills -3575 NM-528, Suite F-3

Rio Rancho City Hall -3200 Civic Circle NE

Election Day voting will be held at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Cabezon Community Center -2307 Cabezon Blvd

Star Heights Community Center -800 Polaris Blvd SE

Rio Rancho City Hall -3200 Civic Center Circle NE

Loma Colorado Main Library -7500 Loma Colorado Blvd NE

Meadowlark Senior Center -4330 Meadowlark SE

Plaza at Enchanted Hills -3575 NM-528, Suite F-3

Additional information on the March 2020 Municipal Officer Election can be found on the City of Rio Rancho website.