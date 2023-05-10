ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local theatre students got to learn from the pros with a visit from the cast and crew of the hit Broadway show Hamilton. Around 40 students at the Bosque School participated in the activities which included a dance workshop led by a Hamilton cast member as well as a tech workshop with the stage manager for those interested in the behind-the-scenes.

Instructors say it’s a great way for students to get a real-world look at the theatre profession. “I hope that whether they keep doing theater or not, that all these experiences are something they will carry with them in the rest of their lives, especially the idea of ensemble,” said Meghan Bode, Performance Drama Director, Bosque School.

The drama department originally set the workshop for early 2022 when the musical was first scheduled to run at Popejoy Hall but a COVID-19 outbreak forced the production to postpone. The rescheduled performances began this week and run through May 28.