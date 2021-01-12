Case of dog shot with pellet gun by neighbor moves forward

Warning: Video above contains graphic content that may be difficult to watch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 told you Monday about an Albuquerque family’s frustration, trying to get justice after their dog was shot with a pellet gun; The case is finally moving forward. The family near Eubank and Indian School Road say for months, their Ring cameras captured their neighbor, David Wiegand, shooting their dog with a pellet gun. In a police report, Wiegand admitted to shooting the dog because of his ‘yipping.’

The case stalled for months, and that’s when the owners reached out to KRQE News 13. Now after our story aired, Animal Welfare investigators paid a visit to the owner’s home Tuesday night. The family says seeing movement on the case is a big relief. Tuesday, News 13 also learned Wiegand resigned from his post as a board member at the Menaul School, following the story.

