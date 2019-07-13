Case dropped against man accused of attempted kidnapping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have dropped the case against a man accused of trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say in 2017, Armando Chavez grabbed the girl near Gibson, groped her, and hit her on the head. His trial on criminal sexual contact, abuse and false imprisonment ended with a hung jury.

Another trial was set to begin Friday, but prosecutors dismissed the case. Court documents say the alleged victim and her family felt it was not in the girl’s best interest to move forward with the case.

Charges could still be brought back at a later date.