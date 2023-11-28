ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people accused of shooting at a DoorDash driver in southwest Albuquerque saw their case dismissed in court Tuesday.

Court documents alleged the DoorDash employee was delivering an order to a house on Halcon Ave. last December. According to court documents, the delivery driver was trying to take food to the correct address, however she couldn’t find the correct house that matched the order. Documents say 18-year-old Jaylene Mora came out of her home and confronted the driver. Jaylene’s father, Lawrence Mora came out as well, along with Christina Cervantes. The driver said they started shooting at her, even after she explained she was with DoorDash. She left the scene without any injuries.

Judge Wenersbach dismissed all three cases without prejudice, meaning they can be refiled at a later date.