Case against man accused of murder as a teen moves forward

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against a young man accused of murdering his own friend is moving forward after six years.

Brandon Villalobos is now 21 years old. Villalobos was just 15 years old when he allegedly murdered 12-year-old Alex Madrid and hid his body under a mattress in Meadow Lake.

There have long been questions about Villalobos’ competency and a long fight over which evidence should be included in his trial, which Madrid’s family says has been tentatively set for December.

Villalobos has been behind bars since the crime in Valencia County, but KRQE News 13 has learned he was transferred several months ago to Socorro County. The jail says it’s because of overcrowding issues.